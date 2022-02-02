World Wetlands Day celebrated at Sultanpur National Park

New Delhi : Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on World Wetlands Day 2022 stated that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is taking affirmative action, involving communities and citizens, in halting and reversing wetlands degradation and loss.

The Union Environment Minister was speaking at the national level celebration of World Wetlands day 2022 held today at Sultanpur National Park, a Ramsar site of Haryana. The function was presided over by Sh. Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Forest Minister of Haryana, Sh. Kanwar Pal were also present.

Two new Ramsar sites (Wetlands of International Importance), Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in U.P were also announced on the occasion by Shri Yadav.