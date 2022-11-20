World Fisheries Day to be celebrated tomorrow in Daman

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and National Fisheries Development Board , is celebrating the ‘World Fisheries Day’ on 21st November 2022 at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium​, Daman.

During the event, the Government of India will award best performing states/districts for during past three years 2019-20 to 2021-22, Inland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region, best district for Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region, Best Quasi Government Organization/ Federation/ Corporation/ Board in Inland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region. Besides, there will be award felicitations to best Fish Farmer (Inland, Marine and Hilly & NE Region), best Hatchery (Fish, shrimp and Trout Hatchery), best Fisheries Enterprises, best Fisheries Co-operative societies/FPOs/SHGs, best Individual Entrepreneurs, best Innovation idea/Technology Infusion. During the event, Launching of the Video Song on Sagar Parikrama – Gujarati Version, SSS : India @ 75 – “100 Super Success Stories from Indian Fisheries”, posters and other publications shall be released.

To transfer various technologies developed by institutes/government organisations/ private sector shall be given exposure through exhibitions, 20 stalls will be erected.

In the afternoon technical sessions will be followed by Scientists from ICAR- CIFE on new technology infusions their prospects and problems high intensive aquaculture system, open sea cage culture by ICAR- CMFRI and shrimp culture status and export & domestic market opportunities by MPEDA and sessions by Invest India on scope of investment in Fisheries sector in India. Entire proceedings would be live-telecast to have wider outreach.

Government of India is in the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and bring about sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture and economic revolution through Blue Revolution in the country. The sector envisioned increasing the farmers’ income through intensifying and expanding aquaculture, improving fisheries management, and innovating fisheries and aquaculture improving the quality and reduction of waste. Foreseeing the potential of the sector, the Prime Minister in May, 2020 had launched the “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with a budget of over Rs. 20,050 crores for a period of five years. PMMSY aims to achieve fish production of 22 MMT from the current 13.76 MMT by 2024-25 and to create an additional employment opportunity to about 55 lakh manpower through this sector and also Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme which was started in 2018-19 with a budget of Rs. 7,522.48 crores. FIDF will specifically cater to creation of fisheries infrastructure facilities both in marine and inland fisheries sectors to augment the fish production to achieve the target. Projects under the FIDF is eligible for loan up to 80% of the estimated/actual project cost with interest subvention upto 3% as financial assistance. The event shall create awareness on importance of healthy ocean ecosystems and sustainable fisheries.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala, and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Dairying Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan, Administrator, UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Shri Praful Patel and Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Chief Executive, NFDB, Joint Secretaries (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries, Government of India shall grace the occasion. Fisheries Department, U. T. Administration of Daman & Diu Daman and Various States Officers of Dept. of Fisheries, NFDB and other relevant Departments/Ministries, Fish-Farmers, Fishermen, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, academicians & researchers, professionals, state fisheries officials and Scientists from across the nation will also be participating in the event.

Background

World Fisheries Day is celebrated on 21st November every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world. It started in 1997 where “World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers” met at New Delhi leading to formation of “World Fisheries Forum” with representatives from 18 countries and signed a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies. The event aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine and freshwater resources. The celebrations serve to focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystem.