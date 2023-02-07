Women Participation under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Government of India has decided that States/UTs shall ensure capturing of attendance for all the works (except individual beneficiary scheme/project) through National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS). This digitally capturing of attendance for all worksite (except individual beneficiary Scheme/project) is in place from 01st January, 2023.

Mates are encouraged to take the responsibility of capturing the attendance of the workers through the NMMS App. The Ministry has been providing training to the States/UTs to ensure smooth transitioning to NMMS app as and when requested by the States/UTs. The technical issues being faced are taken up with NIC, Rural Development on real time basis. The new provisions/ suggestions requested by the States/UTs are being incorporated. All the issues concerning the NMMS application are reviewed and resolved from time to time. Some important decisions taken as per request of State Governments are given below:

NMMS application has been modified to capture second photograph just after the 4 hours from the uploading of attendance and first photograph. It has eased out the specific time point requirement for capturing the attendance and photographs. The morning attendance along with the first photograph can be captured in offline mode and to be uploaded once device comes in network. In case of exceptional circumstances due to which attendance could not be uploaded, the District Programme Coordinator (DPC) has been authorised to upload the manual attendance.

All States/UTs are using NMMS App for capturing the attendance for eligible worksites. So far, no specific issue related to non use of NMMS App due to non availability of smart phone has come to the notice of this Ministry.

As per Section-19 of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, “The State Government shall, by rules, determine appropriate grievance redressal mechanisms at the Block level and the District level for dealing with any complaint by any person in respect of implementation of the Scheme and lay down the procedure for disposal of such complaints.”

Complaints under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is received through various channels:

1. Grievances from field by registering the complaint in complaint register maintained at Gram Panchayat level.

2. Online Central Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)

3. Issues reported to Ombudsperson at district level

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.