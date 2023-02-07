Nitin Gadkari meets Minister of Transport of Qatar Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti

Union Minister (RT&H) Nitin Gadkari met the Qatari Delegation led by Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport of Qatar in New Delhi today.

In the meeting views and opinions were exchanged in the sectors pertaining to Sustainable Transport Infrastructure Development and deliberated upon capacity building and technology sharing in sustainable alternate clean and green fuels, electric mobility and development of innovative transit technologies for movement of passenger and cargo.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and collaboration with Qatar for deriving effective solutions to contemporary challenges in Transportation and Logistics.