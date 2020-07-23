With highest ever single day recoveries of nearly 30,000, the total number of recoveries crosses 7.82 lakhs

New Delhi: For the second day in a row, recoveries in a single day continue to post significant rise. The last 24 hours saw the highest ever single day number of patients cured and discharged i.e. 29,557. While the total number of recovered cases has jumped to 7,82,606, there has been appreciable growth in the recovery rate, which stands at 63.18%. Higher number of patients getting cured and discharged has contributed to increasing gap between recovered and total active cases. It is pegged at 3,56,439 today.

This accomplishment can be attributed to the Union Government led COVID-19 management strategies. Sustained efforts by the Center and State/UTs are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, and prompt and efficient clinical treatment strategies. These are guided by the teams of domain experts in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare such as the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) and ably complemented by the technical experts at AIIMS, New Delhi, Centres of Excellence in various States/UTs, ICMR and NCDC. The Union Government continues to coordinate with the efforts of the State/UTs by sending Central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload and handholding of COVID hospitals in States through the tele-consultation program led by AIIMS, New Delhi. These combined efforts have resulted in Case Fatality Rate being managed at low levels. It is 2.41%, as on date, and steadily declining.

This has also helped in reducing the actual case load of COVID-19 cases which remains confined to 4,26,167 Active patients only.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

