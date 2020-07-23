Odisha Govt to launch Plasma bank in MKCG hospital in Berhampur & Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Decision taken to launch Plasma bank in MKCG hospital in Berhampur & Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar soon. This is informed by the PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health department.

Six more testing facilities will be available in Odisha soon. Currently 19 testing facilities have been operationalised says PK Mohapatra.

Due to house-to-house survey, there has been a spurt in #COVID19 positive case in Odisha in recent past informed PK Mohapatra. District Collectors have been asked to prepare vision document for six months said PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health department.

