Wipro Recognized as One of World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Bangalore: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute®, as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the tenth year in succession.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute®, as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the tenth year in succession.

The Ethisphere® Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has announced the list of 135 companies representing 47 industries from across 22 countries who have earned their place in the coveted 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® list.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies honour is reserved for only those companies that prioritise ethical behaviour and understand the correlation between values-based leadership and overall business success. The recognition is a testimony to the company’s unwavering commitment to integrity, fairness and transparency backed by strong values which has made it a trusted global brand.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, “Integrity and ethical behavior are central to Wipro’s culture and embodied in the ‘Spirit of Wipro’. To be named as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the 10th year in a row is a testament to our commitment to business sustainability practices, and transparent standards. We would like to share this recognition with all our employees, as well as our stakeholders, who respect our standards and enhance our capacity to excel.”

Timothy Erblich, CEO, Ethisphere, said, “While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity. The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Wipro for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework that analyses over 200 data points on parameters such as culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process captures the best practices of the global organizations and presents each company with a comprehensive analytical scorecard. This year, the process was streamlined, and the question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion, and social justice.