Winter Assembly Parliament : NIIF managed fund invested in 16 entities covering ports and logistics, renewable energy, roads, digital infrastructure, healthcare and manufacturing among others

New Delhi : The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is set up as a collaborative investment platform between Government of India, Global Investors, Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) and Domestic Financial Institutions. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Giving more information, the Minister stated that NIIF currently has three funds namely Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund that have invested in 16 entities covering ports and logistics, renewable energy, roads, digital infrastructure, healthcare and manufacturing among others.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in November 2022 to facilitate investment across multiple sectors in India through an India Japan Fund, the Minister stated.

The Minister further stated that funds of NIIF have investments from:-