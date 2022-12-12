Winter Assembly Parliament :Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill training to 1,18,636 trainees under PMKVY, JSS, NAPS & CTC through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Odisha

New Delhi : Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill training through a comprehensive network of skill development centres/institutes under various schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to youths across the country.
The progress of the following schemes is monitored through the respective online web portals as per details given below:
|Sl.No.
|Schemes
|Online portal
|Progress made
(candidates benefitted) as on September 2022
|1
|PMKVY
|www.skillindia.nsdcindia.org
|113.05 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022)
|2
|JSS
|www.jss.gov.in
|14.04 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022)
|3
|NAPS
|www.apprenticeshipindia.org
|12.47 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022)
|4
|CTS
|https://www.ncvtmis.gov.in
|64.77 lakh (from Year 2018 to 2022)
Further, progress of the above schemes is also monitored through periodic third party evaluations, call validations and surprise visits.
The district-wise details of male and female beneficiaries under the schemes viz. PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS in Odisha are given at Annexure I, Annexure II, Annexure III and Annexure IV respectively.
Annexure I
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’
PMKVY: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:
|District
|Year 2017-18
|Year 2018-19
|Year 2019-20
|Year 2020-21
|Year 2021-22
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Anugul
|580
|633
|1,822
|2,574
|2,609
|5,337
|386
|573
|80
|44
|Balangir
|778
|1,050
|1,005
|1,680
|1,874
|2,381
|697
|870
|493
|277
|Baleshwar
|902
|2,140
|1,583
|3,672
|4,504
|7,247
|960
|1,422
|400
|586
|Bargarh
|38
|122
|887
|2,432
|6,484
|4,147
|586
|1,484
|216
|143
|Bhadrak
|742
|566
|664
|434
|1,236
|3,242
|313
|1,091
|133
|341
|Boudh
|152
|88
|588
|855
|427
|619
|221
|729
|181
|270
|Cuttack
|3,920
|6,600
|3,045
|5,429
|9,734
|23,548
|4,355
|8,360
|397
|371
|Deogarh
|76
|44
|123
|74
|586
|399
|2,618
|1,870
|25
|131
|Dhenkanal
|740
|4,750
|883
|1,969
|1,871
|7,632
|369
|578
|86
|160
|Gajapati
|468
|816
|1,792
|3,197
|3,463
|3,994
|235
|705
|156
|264
|Ganjam
|3,122
|4,769
|1,911
|2,734
|4,048
|6,272
|1,461
|2,353
|627
|787
|Jagatsinghapur
|1,217
|2,080
|1,203
|1,678
|2,296
|5,400
|1,079
|2,560
|16
|220
|Jajapur
|1,142
|2,242
|1,097
|3,377
|2,822
|6,867
|500
|3,153
|154
|210
|Jharsuguda
|191
|460
|165
|833
|735
|1,315
|206
|369
|–
|1
|Kalahandi
|655
|2,016
|1,672
|3,772
|2,287
|2,220
|209
|237
|Kandhamal
|497
|573
|924
|1,161
|1,056
|927
|668
|445
|180
|194
|Kendrapara
|224
|800
|695
|2,825
|1,807
|3,961
|513
|957
|177
|111
|Kendujhar
|508
|412
|635
|1,195
|1,304
|3,355
|361
|1,592
|47
|87
|Khordha
|3,232
|6,715
|5,328
|5,196
|12,157
|22,832
|1,737
|3,809
|183
|340
|Koraput
|168
|249
|528
|1,176
|1,565
|3,707
|369
|788
|398
|270
|Malkangiri
|–
|–
|371
|433
|884
|536
|174
|165
|17
|92
|Mayurbhanj
|725
|1,400
|1,326
|765
|3,620
|4,475
|519
|1,079
|145
|126
|Nabarangpur
|553
|329
|1,188
|2,774
|490
|567
|207
|214
|Nayagarh
|485
|660
|885
|1,502
|2,215
|7,944
|203
|1,851
|167
|295
|Nuapada
|64
|328
|920
|1,033
|134
|370
|271
|233
|Puri
|739
|2,500
|3,298
|3,908
|6,132
|12,762
|867
|1,182
|307
|88
|Rayagada
|673
|1,067
|692
|983
|1,580
|3,128
|650
|522
|293
|207
|Sambalpur
|476
|261
|264
|533
|637
|2,081
|571
|775
|86
|33
|Sonepur
|169
|536
|70
|1,034
|677
|1,530
|423
|749
|55
|48
|Sundargarh
|1,070
|1,227
|718
|912
|2,960
|2,762
|596
|1,083
|310
|248
|Grand Total
|23,034
|42,760
|33,774
|55,234
|83,063
|155,979
|24,548
|44,271
|6,016
|6,628
Annexure II
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’
JSS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:
|District
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|ANUGUL
|119
|728
|306
|1493
|389
|1331
|287
|1512
|BALANGIR
|165
|646
|374
|1432
|153
|1267
|280
|1517
|BALESHWAR
|63
|613
|252
|1549
|283
|1416
|189
|1611
|BARGARH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|287
|613
|BHADRAK
|262
|418
|897
|901
|1020
|780
|828
|972
|BOUDH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|276
|624
|CUTTACK
|19
|749
|238
|1561
|177
|1283
|301
|1496
|DEOGARH
|122
|638
|279
|1520
|179
|1220
|274
|1525
|DHENKANAL
|241
|525
|402
|1398
|344
|1056
|335
|1464
|GAJAPATI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|241
|659
|GANJAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|174
|726
|JAGATSINGHAPUR
|85
|665
|333
|1481
|269
|1131
|302
|1498
|JAJAPUR
|0
|760
|144
|1656
|93
|1247
|79
|1721
|KALAHANDI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|120
|780
|KANDHAMAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|243
|656
|KENDRAPARA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|220
|680
|KENDUJHAR
|63
|697
|251
|1609
|207
|1592
|265
|1517
|KHORDHA
|0
|742
|144
|1651
|42
|1758
|21
|1779
|KORAPUT
|202
|518
|680
|1103
|385
|1414
|418
|1381
|MALKANGIRI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|129
|770
|MAYURBHANJ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|113
|NABARANGPUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|128
|772
|NAYAGARH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|237
|663
|NUAPADA
|91
|589
|152
|1648
|256
|1539
|302
|1497
|PURI
|26
|763
|208
|1592
|438
|1362
|276
|1524
|RAYAGADA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|276
|622
|SAMBALPUR
|21
|181
|616
|1180
|0
|0
|626
|1172
|SONEPUR
|49
|752
|198
|1602
|244
|1555
|315
|1481
|SUNDARGARH
|3
|719
|80
|1721
|61
|1319
|169
|1631
|Grand Total
|1531
|10703
|5554
|25097
|4540
|21270
|7645
|32976
Annexure III
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’
NAPS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:
|District
|FY 18-19
|FY 19-20
|FY 20-21
|FY 21-22
|female
|male
|female
|male
|female
|male
|Female
|male
|Anugul
|3
|327
|13
|560
|77
|1190
|Balangir
|4
|57
|3
|78
|10
|114
|Baleshwar
|6
|23
|47
|121
|19
|105
|Bargarh
|2
|31
|12
|27
|8
|11
|Bhadrak
|6
|5
|3
|56
|Boudh
|10
|1
|Cuttack
|1
|1
|64
|91
|16
|71
|106
|511
|Deogarh
|1
|2
|5
|14
|9
|Dhenkanal
|18
|6
|14
|8
|28
|Gajapati
|6
|4
|8
|24
|16
|15
|Ganjam
|2
|3
|2
|86
|5
|123
|48
|101
|Jagatsinghapur
|9
|100
|6
|95
|15
|110
|Jajapur
|101
|289
|6
|52
|74
|268
|Jharsuguda
|13
|241
|5
|160
|38
|519
|Kalahandi
|7
|7
|38
|Kandhamal
|8
|3
|35
|4
|Kendrapara
|1
|19
|15
|Kendujhar
|2
|33
|10
|59
|22
|139
|Khordha
|7
|49
|40
|266
|261
|361
|424
|1767
|Koraput
|59
|567
|33
|543
|38
|212
|Malkangiri
|26
|2
|2
|20
|Mayurbhanj
|1
|2
|6
|3
|70
|3
|11
|Nabarangpur
|1
|19
|76
|25
|182
|Nayagarh
|1
|2
|Nuapada
|2
|4
|26
|1
|21
|6
|Puri
|9
|7
|209
|4
|32
|12
|154
|Rayagada
|14
|96
|13
|56
|5
|83
|Sambalpur
|10
|11
|108
|21
|142
|73
|303
|Sonepur
|Sundargarh
|15
|65
|54
|356
|31
|339
|140
|804
|Grand Total
|27
|144
|402
|2989
|526
|3088
|1193
|6777
Annexure IV
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’
CTS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:
|District
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|ANUGUL
|2614
|216
|2526
|173
|2379
|94
|2842
|151
|3156
|238
|BALANGIR
|965
|83
|927
|195
|858
|134
|852
|113
|988
|135
|BALASORE
|5120
|299
|5869
|265
|5605
|322
|4433
|439
|4783
|747
|BALESHWAR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BARGARH
|725
|85
|737
|93
|790
|81
|721
|59
|710
|96
|BHADRAK
|2595
|89
|2855
|87
|2240
|87
|2006
|69
|2529
|200
|BOUDH
|144
|36
|239
|62
|157
|85
|186
|116
|224
|118
|CUTTACK
|3875
|454
|3452
|457
|3612
|508
|3829
|725
|4007
|748
|DEOGARH
|92
|1
|177
|3
|212
|31
|229
|36
|238
|38
|DHENKANAL
|1235
|61
|1191
|68
|1034
|71
|1078
|67
|2002
|240
|GAJAPATI
|303
|37
|351
|31
|379
|26
|386
|40
|421
|54
|GANJAM
|4643
|261
|4971
|468
|4948
|430
|5217
|750
|5159
|796
|JAGATSINGHAPUR
|1346
|126
|1443
|154
|1439
|139
|1434
|182
|1767
|488
|JAJAPUR
|1665
|89
|1897
|68
|1669
|53
|1424
|57
|1849
|167
|JHARSUGUDA
|619
|26
|652
|44
|762
|41
|705
|45
|778
|77
|KALAHANDI
|552
|78
|565
|110
|384
|74
|423
|71
|472
|124
|KANDHAMAL
|322
|88
|232
|120
|249
|63
|308
|100
|328
|58
|KENDRAPARA
|1176
|16
|1175
|31
|1027
|24
|1254
|29
|1340
|131
|KENDUJHAR
|1653
|146
|1517
|257
|1344
|165
|1712
|202
|1755
|254
|KHORDHA
|3051
|253
|3319
|348
|3132
|364
|3459
|536
|3498
|502
|KORAPUT
|947
|95
|1331
|169
|1105
|149
|1197
|173
|1502
|246
|MALKANGIRI
|218
|89
|239
|71
|203
|49
|258
|55
|240
|51
|MAYURBHANJ
|3484
|488
|3770
|502
|3342
|506
|2901
|663
|3570
|926
|NABARANGPUR
|246
|119
|234
|104
|230
|120
|317
|149
|371
|123
|NAYAGARH
|499
|13
|559
|18
|601
|18
|622
|53
|708
|80
|NUAPADA
|323
|69
|333
|61
|340
|64
|372
|41
|375
|76
|PURI
|943
|33
|1058
|33
|945
|44
|925
|31
|948
|62
|RAYAGADA
|456
|34
|440
|83
|382
|51
|449
|52
|489
|45
|SAMBALPUR
|1004
|141
|981
|112
|1051
|80
|955
|101
|972
|148
|SONEPUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUBARNAPUR
|274
|51
|252
|68
|264
|24
|323
|53
|368
|56
|SUNDARGARH
|3269
|572
|3210
|580
|3860
|603
|3087
|632
|4098
|732
|Grand Total
|44358
|4148
|46502
|4835
|44543
|4500
|43904
|5790
|49645
|7756
This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today