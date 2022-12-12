Winter Assembly Parliament : More than 12 lakh loans extended in rural areas across the country between April, 2020 and November, 2022

New Delhi : As per the data provided by Public Sector Banks, more than 12 lakh loans have been extended in rural areas across the country, after the Covid period i.e. from April, 2020 to November, 2022. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The Minister also stated that setting up of industries is a State subject. However, the Minister further stated that banks provide credit to youths for setting up industries across the country including rural areas. As per RBI circular dated 9th April, 2010, all credit related matters of banks, including charging rate of interest (ROI), have been deregulated and are governed by the bank’s own lending policies, considering relevant factors such as cost of funds, margin, risk premium etc. within the extant regulatory guidelines, the Minister stated.