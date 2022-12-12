Winter Assembly Parliament: Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot website launched so that the spirited Indian citizens, corporates, banks and premier organisation can directly make their contributions towards Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)

New Delhi : Website namely ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ was launched by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 14 October 2022 for contribution towards Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund for providing financial assistance to the families of soldiers who are injured or died during military operations. However, the fund has been in existence since the year 2016.

Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot website has been launched, so that the spirited Indian citizens, corporates, banks and premier organisation can directly make their contributions towards Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), for providing immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers who have scarified their lives or injured during military operations. Details of AFBCWF account is as under:

Account Name: Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)

Account No.: 90552010165915

Bank Name: Canara Bank Ltd. DoD, South Block

IFSC Code: CNRB0019055

Website: www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in

Army Headquarters has sent letters to prominent industry leaders and Banks to donate generously to this fund.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Naranbhai J Rathwa and Shri Rajmani Patel in Rajya Sabha today.