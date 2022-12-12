Winter Assembly Parliament: Dare to Dream Contests to promote individual and start-ups for innovation in the area of Defence and Aerospace in last three years

New Delhi : A total of 5,637 applications have been received under three Dare to Dream Contests to promote individual and start-ups for innovation in the area of Defence and Aerospace in last three years. A total of 52 individuals and 34 start-ups have been awarded under three Dare to Dream contests out of 5,637 applications received in last three years. A total of 07 projects have been sanctioned and awarded to start-ups of Dare to Dream contest winners so far.

DRDO has been launching Dare to Dream Contest every year since 2019 to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, individuals above 18 years and start-ups (recognised by DPIIT and with Indian founders) for innovative ideas in the field of Defence and Aerospace. The selection criteria for evaluation of the entries are completeness of proposal, scientific soundness, design completeness, merit, technological readiness level achieved and innovation.

The selected individual/company are getting benefitted as DRDO supports them to realise awarded ideas into Prototype through Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Dr K Laxman in Rajya Sabha today.