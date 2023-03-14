“Whatever projects PM Modi undertakes, they are also taken to conclusion” – Narendra Singh Tomar at the CII Partnership Summit

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that Farmers and Industry are complementary to each other, – industries cannot function without farmers and without the Industry, Farming cannot be remunerative. The role of the government is important towards both the Farmers and the Industry. It is the effort of the government that there should be maximum growth of industries, but at the same time, our 86 percent Small Farmers should be empowered because no matter how much progress we make, but unless these small farmers turn prosperous, the country will not develop. Industry should bear in mind which programmes will fetch farmers a good price and which path we should follow so that prosperity comes to the homes of the farmers, only then will such exchange of ideas be successful. Shri Tomar said this today in a special session organized during the 28th edition of the Partnership Summit-2023 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Shri Tomar said that the government is fulfilling all the requirements to promote the Agriculture sector, increase production & productivity and ease the export of agricultural products and will continue to work in this direction in the future. Shri Tomar said that the industries have their own strong teams, which work till the bottom of the pyramid and they also have the right feedback systems. In this context, the Ministry officials should keep in touch with the stakeholders so that information exchange takes place in the interest of the farmers. By continuing to work on these principles, farmers and agriculture sector will benefit more. In this series, a dialogue programme of Industry with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was organized recently, so that practically the entire agriculture sector including the farmers can get the benefits. Shri Tomar said that agriculture is a priority sector for all of us, which needs the support of technology, research and industries to bring benefits and make farmers prosperous and to further strengthen the agricultural economy, so that when all these are combined, only then progress will accelerate.

Shri Tomar said that there was a period when one-sided thinking was used, but now Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has an integrated vision for the overall and balanced development of the country, which CII is also trying to take forward with great enthusiasm. Prime Minister Shri Modi constantly tries to rise beyond the departments because whatever programmes the government has, it is for India, for the people of the country, how those works can move forward, he himself thinks about many programmes. As a result, we see that whatever project is started, no matter how big it is, it is also completed within the same term. Along with monitoring through programmes like PM Gati Shakti, coordinated movement has been made. Shri Tomar said that whatever be the work of agriculture, Prime Minister Shri Modi never lets it be neglected. There was a time when we wanted to learn from the world, today the world wants to learn from India in the field of agriculture.

Present on the occasion were Shri Sanjiv Puri, Vice President, Confederation of Indian Industry and CMD, ITC Ltd., Shri Salil Singhal, Chairman, CII Taskforce on Agrochemicals and Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries, other officials and a large number of industry representatives.