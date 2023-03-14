All India Radio to present a recollection of 100 thoughts from Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat daily from 15th March

The most popular program on All India Radio, Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat will complete its 100th Edition on 30th April. The prestigious program which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 3rd October, 2014 has completed its 98 editions till date.

In the run up to the centenary episode, All India Radio is launching a Special Series from 15th March to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India.

The series will bring out100 Identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat episodes till date. The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of Mann ki Baat shall be broadcast in all Bulletins and other programs across AIR Network.It will be on-Air from 15th March and concludes on 29th April, a day before the momentous 100th Episode.

The special series shall be carried by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, 4 FM Gold channels and 159 Primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all the regions. Citizens can also listen to the Program on ‘News On AIR’ App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.