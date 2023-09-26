What Should You Know About Proof of Reserves

Recent macroeconomic events have affected crypto markets. The collapse of various crypto exchanges has also eroded community trust. This article discusses proof of reserves and its importance in the crypto ecosystem.

Understanding The Concept Of Proof Of Reserve

Crypto companies utilize Proof of Reserves (PoR) to verify their reserves. Crypto investors’ best asset protection method is PoR. Crypto platforms need it to prove they can trade and withdraw. A third-party auditor audits a trading platform’s holdings and liabilities to verify the exchange’s claims. Proof of Reserves prevents liquidity crises. It audits crypto firms securely using blockchain technology without revealing user data.

Auditing Process

The auditor concludes that assets surpass liabilities. Several exchanges utilize independent customer verification to promote transparency and reassure customers that the stored assets cover their accounts.

Explaining Merkle Tree

Bitcoin and other cryptos use Merkle trees to verify block transactions. Merkle Trees offer:

Protecting an extensive dataset with a single hash value.

Only the path to the root is needed to verify a single node or leaf.

In proof of reserves (PoR), Merkle trees allow auditors to aggregate all customer account balances into a single Merkle root without compromising privacy.

PoR Issues

Proof of reserves helps appraise a crypto company’s liability coverage. It does not reflect ongoing balance changes and only shows the company’s assets at a specific period.

Last Thoughts

Crypto companies need cryptographic Proof of Reserves (PoR) to secure customer cash and prove liquidity. Due to rising regulatory scrutiny, any crypto exchange or custodian should get a proof-of-reserves audit. Though the method can’t account for company liabilities, it builds customer trust and confidence in its operations.