We have sufficient arrangements to to treat the rising coronavirus cases, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

There are some people who are circulating distressing videos of other places as videos from Delhi. Request them to not indulge in such behaviour as it hurts the morale of those battling the virus on the front-lines. Please do not believe such videos says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

