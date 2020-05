New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of their Statehood Day.

“Greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Goa is a land of scenic beauty and warm hearted people. The state is enriching India’s development trajectory in many sectors. I pray for Goa’s continued progress in the years to come”, the Prime Minister said.

