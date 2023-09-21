Waste Collection on Wheels: ‘E Parakkum Thalika’ Inspires Mini MCF

Keralites have set a remarkable example of turning waste into art and embracing sustainability principles. In line with Swachhata Pakhwadas 2023, an abandoned bus has been creatively transformed into a sustainable Mini Material Collection Facility in Perinthalmanna Municipality, Malappuram district, Kerala.

What makes this mini bus stand out is its captivating theme inspired by the popular Malayalam blockbuster ‘E Parakkum Thalika,’ featuring the story of Thamarakshan Pillai, a bus, and its caretakers Unni and Sundaresan, characters cherished by movie enthusiasts. These iconic elements have been integrated into the new mini bus model introduced by Perinthalmanna Municipality. Inside the bus compartments, one can discover exquisite paintings of other characters, including Basanti. The bus is prominently displayed in front of the Perinthalmanna City Council office and is now poised to play an active role in the city council’s sanitation initiatives by serving as a waste collection vehicle. This transformation isn’t just a nod to cinema nostalgia; it’s a testament to environmental conservation.

Before its transformation, the bus was parked idle in the same spot for an extended period while other vehicles were relocated. Eventually, it was the collaborative effort of the Perinthalmanna City Council’s Health Department and the NSS students from Government Polytechnic College, Angadippuram, who took charge of the bus, preserving its legacy. Following the bus’s makeover, members of the Green Karma Army from the Perinthalmanna City Council will utilize the Mini MCF bus for waste collection in the city. Additionally, a mini -Material Recovery Facility has been incorporated into the Thamarakshan Pillai bus to facilitate proper waste segregation.Since the bus’s transformation, its story has garnered widespread attention, making headlines on major news channels. Soon, the beautiful Thamarakshan Pillai bus will actively contribute to the city council’s sanitation endeavours, continuing its journey of turning waste into art and promoting sustainability.

The conversion of an abandoned bus into a Mini Material Collection Facility serves as a powerful testament to the transformative potential hidden within waste. This innovative project, rooted in the heart of Kerala, showcases the profound impact of treating waste as art and embracing sustainability. By breathing new life into a neglected vehicle, this remarkable endeavour reminds us that with vision and commitment, we can turn challenges into opportunities, reinforcing the idea that waste can indeed be a canvas for a more sustainable future.