Toyota Kirloskar Motor Showcases its Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicles to Promotes Holistic Approach to Sustainable Mobility, at the India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2023 (ISBEC)

Delhi : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) participated at the 1st edition of the ‘The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference, 2023’, held at Delhi during 21-22nd Sep 2023, jointly organized by the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) and Government of India, by showcasing its Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicles (display of two models). Through this advanced green vehicle technology, the company emphasized the significance of biofuels towards ensuring a disruption free energy transition away from fossil fuel consumption, thereby also achieving carbon neutrality.

The event witnessed around 500 participants, including various government representatives, industry experts, sugar mill owners, academia, industry bodies, media, and other dignitaries. Further to elaborate, over the two days, the conference will witness the participation of eminent global and India thought leaders sharing their specialized knowledge on the robust sugar economy and its trades globally, and innovative technologies for inclusive growth in the bio-fuels sector, further facilitating the idea sharing and future approaches of sugar and bio-energy industry. Early this year (in Feb 2023), TKM had exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding with ISMA to popularize the use of ethanol being a clean, indigenous, renewable, and sustainable energy source, for the automotive industry in India.

As a champion of sustainability, globally, Toyota is committed to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 on a vehicle life-cycle basis and aims to realize Net Zero Carbon in Manufacturing Operations by 2035. Toyota is advancing greener mobility solutions with greater agility by introducing and supporting multiple clean technologies that best aligns to the unique requirements of each market which includes its energy mix, consumer acceptance, infrastructure readiness, and meeting the national objectives of each country.

We are fully committed to contribute towards India’s goals for becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in energy by 2047, attain carbon neutrality by 2070 accompanied with increase in local manufacturing which contributes towards the country’s rapid economic growth. Recently, TKM unveiled the prototype of World’s First BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle built on its renowned Innova Hycross. This prototype was at display during the ISBEC, alongside the Toyota-Brazil manufactured Corolla Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (demonstrated as Toyota’s first-of-its-kind pilot project in India, during Oct 2022).

Needless to mention, Toyota’s efforts towards creating awareness about the Ethanol-based vehicle mobility, an advanced technology developed using indigenous and sustainable fuel, is well aligned with the recent launch of Global Biofuel Alliance, during G20, as announced by our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji at the G20 summit.

As one of the most appropriate options, ethanol holds tremendous potential for India as it is a renewable – clean energy source, that can significantly help to shift away from fossil fuel and reduce carbon emissions at a rapid pace and scale. Being agriculture based, higher use of ethanol as fuel will also increase farmer incomes and create new jobs, thereby boosting the agrarian economy besides increasing revenue for the Government. The Government also recently launched second-generation technologies for producing ethanol from agricultural residues like Agriculture waste (parali), which is currently otherwise burnt, supporting to derive economic value from waste & generate greater wealth for the agrarian economy, supporting Government’s vision, wherein farmers will not just be ‘Annadatas’ but also become ‘Urjadatas’ with vehicles powered by ethanol produced by proud farmers.

Furthermore, India is well endowed with renewable energy, surplus sugar, food grains, and biomass which offers huge possibilities for a transition to a cleaner energy future, which is also indigenous. The abundantly available sugarcane, excess food grains, along with huge biomass waste can be used to produce ethanol that can substitute a significant amount of petrol used by vehicles in the shortest possible time.

Post 2025, India will have surplus ethanol well beyond the requirement for E20 regime. To fully realise the available potential and to maximize the social benefits, Flex Fuel Vehicle technologies i.e., vehicles that can use higher blends of ethanol beyond 20% mix (E20), will be required. However, the challenge with Flex Fuel Vehicles is lower fuel efficiency due to the lower energy density of Ethanol. This challenge can be overcome with the use of the electric powertrain in combination with the flex fuel engine to obtain enhanced fuel efficiency. As such, Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicles provides the twin benefit of higher fuel substitution (with ethanol) as well as good fuel efficiency, due to high ratio of electric mode driving.

Marking the ISBEC, Mr. Aditya Jhunjhunwala, President of Indian Sugar Mills Association, said, “We are pleased to have Toyota Kirloskar Motor as a valued stakeholder in ‘The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2023.’ Toyota’s commitment to sustainability and their focus on biofuels as an indigenous, green automotive fuel of the future is well aligned with our vision of promoting ethanol, rural economy, and eco-friendly transportation solutions in India. Through these milestone initiatives, we aim to create greater awareness, understanding and collaboration on the importance of biofuels and their benefits, amongst consumers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, etc. ISMA, collectively, is extremely thankful to the government for announcing the global biofuel alliance and we will make every effort to contribute towards making this a big success, further gain from the learnings through such international collaboration. Together, we can pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future in the automotive sector and contribute to the larger goal of reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption in our country.”

Sharing his views on Toyota’s participation at the ISBEC, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota will continue its relentless efforts in contributing to future innovations by promoting sustainable technological advancements in the green mobility space. Toyota believes that ‘carbon is the real enemy’, and hence continues to offer wider choices to customers with various vehicle powertrain technologies, including Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle. Given the Indian context, we foresee a huge potential for ethanol as it is an Indigenous and clean energy source, that can significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

We are thrilled to be a part of the ‘The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2023. Such important platforms reflect the benefit of the joint initiatives with robust efforts by various key stakeholders in finding practical solutions that are best suited to promote energy security and green mobility in the country.” He added further.

The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2023 serves as a unique platform for various stakeholders, jointly sharing thoughtful insights towards realising sustainability and the vast uses and applications of biofuels. TKM represented by Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President will be actively participating as a key speaker in one of the sessions, focusing on ‘Bioenergy Policies & Regulation Framework’, in line with Toyota’s multi-faceted approach to promote sustainable and green mobility.

Being at the forefront of electrified vehicle technology and as a socially responsible corporate entity, TKM will continue to advance with its holistic & progressive innovations by adopting cleaner vehicle technologies, thereby contributing to the “Mass Happiness of All”.