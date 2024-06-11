Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Receives USD 1.29 Billion Order from Beulah International Development Corporation to Revolutionize Philippines Public Transport with Electric Vehicles

Vadodara, June 6, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’ brands in India, has secured a significant order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation, one of the renowned full-service business integration companies and EPC firms in the Philippines backed by RP Connect. With this, WIML will deliver products from its existing portfolio, including the electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers in commercial and Passenger Vehicles segment and develop four-wheelers for commercial vehicles for Philippines markets. This order is part of a strategic collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to revolutionize the public transportation system in the Philippines with electric vehicles.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Shreyas Kurhekar, Head of Production and Business Development (Exports), Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, and Ms. Nadia Arroyo, President of Beulah International Development Corporation, along with other esteemed members of both the organisations.

This partnership aims to transform public transport by bringing innovative electric vehicle technology to the Philippines, creating new job opportunities, and support the local economy.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We would like to thank Beulah International and RPConnect for showcasing their trust in our technology and robust product portfolio. India is becoming a hub of electric mobility for the global market, and such collaborations are a testament to our efforts in this direction. This opportunity will allow us to introduce our cutting-edge electric 2W Scooters, and develop 3W e-Trike (D+10), e-Trike (D+3 Passenger), e-Trike (D+5), e-Trike Cargo, Electric Mini Truck (1.5 Ton) and Golf Carts (6 & 14 seater) for the Philippines market.”

The partnership aligns with the Philippine Government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), an ambitious initiative led by the Department of Transportation to provide a safer and more systematic daily transportation service by replacing outdated petrol and diesel vehicles with modern electric alternatives. Through this strategic partnership, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Beulah International will bring innovative electric vehicle technology to the Philippines with the objective to drastically transform the transportation landscape.

Ms. Nadia Arroyo, President, Beulah International Development Corporation, highlighted the economic benefits of the collaboration, “Wardwizard’s cutting-edge EV solutions will catapult the public transportation in the Philippines and we are eager to see the change. As part of the partnership, we will be facilitating electric vehicle sales and distribution in the Philippines. Besides changing the face of the transportation system, this initiative will create new employment opportunities and bring significant investment to support the local economy over the next 10 years.”

In a joint statement, Wardwizard Innovations & Beulah International emphasised their commitment to the future of transportation in the Philippines. They showcased their willingness to play an active role in the future of transportation in the Philippines while cooperating with the government and local communities.