VP Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the need for developing a fitness culture in the country

The Vice- President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasized the need to develop a fitness culture in the country so that every Indian is fit and healthy, and able to contribute positively to India’s March for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Addressing the 18th Foundation Day celebrations of ICMR – National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM), Belagavi in Karnataka today, VP underlined the need to focus on “what is already with our knowledge, our wisdom”, when it comes to health.

Recognizing that India’s rich tapestry of traditional medicine, encompassing Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga, is a testament to the profound wisdom of our ancestors, he said, “They embody a perfect blend of science, philosophy, and spirituality, emphasizing the harmonious balance between mind, body, and spirit and nature.”

Stressing the need to protect our biodiversity and traditional knowledge for future generations, VP Dhankhar called for involving every village in the pious task to make the country health-conscious and health-aware. “I would urge even at Panchayat level, we must have great focus on medicinal and herbal plants. At the end of the day the plants will converge into a laboratory to give us what is our basic need,” he added.

Praising the researchers of NITM for working towards affordable solutions to many modern day diseases, the Vice President made an appeal to the corporate and public leaders to do everything possible to support research and development. “Please come forward; use your CSR to promote research, development, innovation and start ups. They’ll do us a great good,” he urged.

Dr. (Smt.) Sudesh Dhankhar, Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR & Director General, ICMR, Smt. Anu Nagar, Joint Secretary, DHR, Dr. Subarna Roy, Director, NITM, faculty, students and other dignitaries were present.

VP addresses the 14th Convocation of the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER)

After the NITM event, the Vice President delivered the Convocation Address at the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, deemed to be university, Belagavi.

Describing the Convocation as a milestone and an unforgettable moment in the life of every student and teacher, VP asked the students to never stop learning. “It is a myth that learning stops when you get a degree. Always keep learning; it has to be your most stable companion,” he said.

Exhorting the students to always keep the nation first, he urged them not to be guided by fiscal considerations while serving humanity at large. “Fiscal considerations have to take a back stage. Service has to be your primary motto,” he told them.

Referring to our millennia old civilization, Shri Dhankhar said that no other country can rival our civilization ethos. “At the present, Bharat is the fastest developing major economy on the globe. Our march is sustainable and for the welfare of the entire humanity,” he underlined.

Addressing the graduating students, VP observed that their high academic qualifications would be an asset to the country and make them an integral part of India’s development story. Urging the students to catalyse big change for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he asked them to ensure that India regains its past glory and becomes the most developed Nation of the world by the year 2047.

The Vice President advised the students not to fear failure and keep working for the betterment of the society.

Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Prabhakar Kore, Chancellor, KAHER, Prof. (Dr.) Nitin M. Gangane, Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, faculty, staff, graduating students and their parents were present.