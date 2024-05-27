The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the National Launch of ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society’ organised by Brahma Kumaris in New Delhi today (May 27, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the golden chapters of world history and the history of nations have always been based on spiritual values. World history is witness to the fact that disregarding spiritual values ​​and adopting only the path of material progress has ultimately proved disastrous. Holistic well-being is possible only on the basis of a healthy mentality. A truly healthy person meets all three dimensions – physical, mental and spiritual. Such individuals create a healthy society, nation and world community.

The President said that spiritual empowerment is the real empowerment. When the followers of any religion or sect deviate from the path of spirituality, they become victims of fanaticism and suffer from unhealthy mentality. Spiritual values ​​connect people of all religions to each other.

The President said that working with the spirit of public welfare while rising above selfishness, is a social expression of inner spirituality. Doing charity for the public good is one of the most important spiritual values.

The President said that the forces promoting fear, terror and war are very active in many parts of the world. In such an environment, Brahma Kumari Institution has provided an effective platform for the empowerment of humanity through many centers in more than 100 countries. This is an invaluable effort to strengthen universal brotherhood by promoting spiritual values.

The President was happy to note that the Brahma Kumaris Institution is probably the world’s largest spiritual institute run by women. She said that in this organisation, Brahma Kumaris remain in the front and their associates Brahma Kumars work in the background. With such a unique harmony, this institution is continuously moving forward. By doing so, it has presented a unique example of spiritual progress and women empowerment to the world community.