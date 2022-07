MP :Voting in 214 urban bodies of 43 districts in the last phase on July 13 Voting will be held in 5 municipal corporations, 40 municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishad

New Delhi : In the second and final phase of Urban Body Elections-2022, on July 13, polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 214 urban bodies of 43 districts. As many as 49 lakh 9 thousand 280 voters will be able to exercise their voting rights in a total of 6 thousand 829 polling stations. There are 25 lakh 20 thousand 923 males, 23 lakh 88 thousand 65 females and 292 other voters.

State Election Commissioner Shri Basant Pratap Singh has informed that in the second phase, voting will be held in 5 Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishad. Voting will be through EVMs. The ballot paper will be white for mayor, pink for municipal corporator, yellow for municipal council corporator and blue for Nagar Parishad corporator. It is mandatory for the voter to bring any one of the 20 Identity Cards prescribed by the Commission for voting. If there are 15 or less than 15 candidates including NOTA for the election of Mayor and Corporator for Municipal Corporation, one control unit and two ballot units will be used. If there are more than 15 candidates for any post, an additional ballot unit will be set up. If there are 15 or less than 15 candidates in the Municipality and Nagar Parishad, one control and one ballot unit and if there are more than 15 candidates, an additional ballot unit will be set up.

Polling will be held in municipal corporations Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena on July 13. On the same day polling will be held in Municipalities Berasia, Narsinghgarh, Sarangpur, Raisen, Begumganj, Mandideep, Ashta, Sironj, Khargone, Barwah, Sanawad, Shivpuri, Chanderi, Chaurai, Parasia, Balaghat, Mahidpur, Khachrod, Nagda, Jaora, Shujalpur, Agar-Malwa, Deori, Bina, Naugaon, Maharajpur, Hata, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Maihar, Narmadapuram, Pipariya, Seoni Malwa, Multai, Dhanpuri, Anuppur, Pasan, Bhind, Gohad and Sabalgarh.

Similarly, polling will be held in Nagar Parishad Kurawar, Boda, Pachore, Khilchipur, Jirapur, Machalpur, Talen, Chhapihera, Sanchi, Gairatganj, Obaidullaganj, Sultanpur, Udaipur, Jawar, Kothari, Ichhawar, Nasrullaganj, Budhni, Rehti, Shahganj, Kurwai, Lateri, Shamsabad, Kasrawad, Karhi Padlyapkhurd, Bistaan, Mundi, Pandhana, Mandawa, Meghnagar, Thikri, Niwali Bujurg, Chachoda, Binaganj, Kumbharaj, Aaron, Madhusudangarh, Bairadh, Kolaras, Karera, Pichor, Pohri, Magrauni, Mungawali, Isagarh, Piprai, Bhander, Sevdha, Indergarh, Shahpura, Majhauli, Katangi, Patan, Barkuhi, Lodhikheda, Piplanarayanwar, Chandameta Butaria, Bichhua, Chand, Newton Chikli, Chhapara, Keolari, Katangi, Lanji, Barhi, Tarana, Makdon, Unhel, Nayagaon, Javad, Diken, Ratangarh, Singoli, Sarvaniya, Maharaj, Manasa, Kukdeshwar, Rampura, Athana, Namli, Piploda, Baravada, Dhamnod, Pankhedi, Akodia, Polaykalan, Kanad, Nalkheda, Susner, Soytkalan, Baragaon, Malhargarh, Narayangarh, Pipalyamandi, Sitamau, Shamgarh, Suwasra, Bhanpura, Garoth, Bhainseda, Tonkkhurd, Bhounrasa, Sonkachh, Piplrawan, Banda, Shahgarh, Rahatgarh, Malthoun, Bandri, Barodiakala, Barigarh, Lavkush Nagar, Chandla, Madhimalhara, Bijawar, Satai, Badamalhara, Dhuwara , Baxwaha, Patera, Tendukheda, Baragaon, Dhasan, Kari, Jatara, Palera, Lidhaura, Jairon, Prithvipur, Pawai, Amanganj, Gunnaur, Govindagarh, Goodh, Manganwa, Sirmaur, Baikunthpur, Semaria, Tyonthar, Majhauli, Churhat, , Rampur Naikin, Nagod, Rampur Baghelan, New Ramnagar, Amarpatan, Kotar, Bankhedi, Makhannagar, Bhainsdehi, Ghoradongri, Betul Bazar, Beohari, Khand, Bakho, Manpur, Bangawan (Rajnagar), Dola, Dumarkachchar, Phuf, Akoda, Mau, Mehgaon, Gormi, Malanpur, Vijaypur, Banmore, Jhundpura, Kailaras and Jaora.