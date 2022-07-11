Election for the post of 16th President of India on July 18 Chief Electoral Officer Shri Rajan inspected the place of polling and strong room

New Delhi : Chief Electoral Officer Shri Anupam Rajan inspected the place of polling and strong room in the Legislative Assembly today in connection with the preparations for the presidential election. The election for the post of 16th President of India is to be held on July 18. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shri Rajesh Kaul was present during the inspection.

Ballot boxes, ballot papers and election materials are being made available by the Election Commission of India for the President’s election. Shri Pramod Shukla, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer and Shri BD Singh Paraste, Assistant Returning Officer will leave for New Delhi on July 11 from Chief Electoral Officer’s office, Madhya Pradesh to receive election material. On July 13, they will reach Raja Bhoj Airport by Indigo aircraft at 8:15 pm after receiving election material including the ballot box, ballot paper, specific prescribed pen etc to be used in the President’s election. The election material will be brought to the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Bhopal under protocol and complete security. The election material will be kept in the strong room, where continuous monitoring will be done with the help of CCTV cameras. This process will be videographed. Tight security arrangements have been made at the strong room.

Voting for the President’s election is scheduled for July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm. All the MLAs of the state will exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Bhopal. The prescribed special pen provided by the Election Commission of India will be used for recording the vote.

The Election Commission of India is issuing authorisation letters to the media representatives for media coverage in the assembly premises during the polling.

After voting, the ballot box will be taken to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi on the same day on 18th July with tight security and handed over to the Returning Officer. The counting of ballots will be done on July 21 in New Delhi.