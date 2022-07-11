G20 Sherpa meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

New Delhi : India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian delegation to the second G20 Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia in Labuan Bajo on 10-11 July 2022. The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian G20 Presidency was held on 7-8 December 2021.

The G20 Sherpa meeting reviewed the progress made under various Working Groups of the G20 Sherpa Track. In his interventions on various sector specific sessions (Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Digital Economy, Education, Employment, Trade-Investment-Industry, Energy, Environment & Climate, Development, Anti-Corruption and Empower), Shri Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India’s steadfast support to Indonesia during its G20 Presidency, outlined India’s achievements and experiences, and called for addressing global challenges in an inclusive, forward looking and cooperative manner. He emphasized the importance of all G20 members collectively addressing health, food and energy security challenges expeditiously, in an urgent, cooperative, non-politicized and equitable manner. He spoke about the need to protect and promote interests of small and marginal farmers, and to mainstream sustainability into tourism sector. He highlighted the importance of data and digitalization for development, empowerment, financial inclusion, capacity building and sustainable job creation. On disaster risk, climate and environment issues, he called for development and climate discourse to be considered holistically, on an equal footing, to ensure just transitions. He highlighted the rapid strides made by India in scaling up renewable energy and reiterated India’s COP 26 commitments. On migration issues, he emphasized the need to further deepen international engagement and facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.

G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant also held bilateral interactions on the sidelines with all his G20 counterparts, guest countries and participating international organizations. In these meetings, he shared India’s thinking on global issues and our forthcoming G20 Presidency, and discussed ways to further support the Indonesian Presidency to achieve its outcomes.