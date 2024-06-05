Volvo Car India surpasses 1000 EV deliveries

Volvo Car India’s EV portfolio encompasses XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge

All EV sales through online direct sales model

Kolkata : Volvo Car India today announced that the company has crossed the historic milestone of delivering over one thousand EVs. Volvo Car India’s EV journey started in November 2022 with the company delivering its first XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge was also the first locally assembled luxury electric SUV in India. Volvo Car India offers three EV models in India, the XC40 Recharge, the born electric C40 Recharge and the single motor XC40 Recharge. All these are delivered under the company’s ambitious Online Direct Sales model through the Volvo Car India website. All Volvo EV customers also get an exclusive membership to the company’s ultimate luxury program called ‘Tre Kronor Experience’.

“On the occasion of World Environment Day, we are happy to announce that Volvo Car India has delivered over 1000 EV cars. This achievement is another milestone on our journey towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Our robust progress is a reflection of strong customer confidence our cars command as well as our commitment to grow the luxury EV market in India.” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India

Volvo Car India had a strong growth in 2023, with a remarkable 31% increase in overall sales compared to 2022. The Pure electric models XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge together account for 28% of the total sales.

Volvo Car India is committed to launch one electric vehicle every year with an aim to turn its entire portfolio into electric vehicles ahead of 2030.