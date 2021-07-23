Voltas launches its Second Brand Shop at Berhampur, Odisha

Berhampur : Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata’s has launched its Second Brand Shop in the city of Berhampur at Aska Road, on 20th July 2021 and it is the 7th Brand Shop in the state. At Present, the Company has over 190 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) as of FY 2021, and plans to increase its footprint by launching many more by the end of FY 2022.

Conveniently located at the commercial centre of the city, the new brand shop would enhance Voltas’ brand experience and visibility. The brand shop features a well-designed and visually appealing display of a new range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, comprising Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.

The Brand Shop is being launched to meet the expectations of consumers from Berhampur and enable them to experience the best-in-class and technologically advanced range of products offered by Voltas and Voltas Beko.

Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “As a consumer centric company, we aim to be present on the offline and online channels that our customers expect us to be available on. In line with that promise, we are delighted to announce the launch of a Voltas brand shop at Aska Road, Berhampur. As a market leader, it is our endeavour to constantly innovate and provide our customers with technologically advanced products that address their needs. The new Brand Shop is an extension of this promise wherein we would be offering our range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products at a one-stop-shop destination.”

The Voltas 2021 AC product range includes over 150+ SKUs, with 95 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 20 in Split ACs and 20 in Window ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 22 SKUs of Maha Adjustable AC. The company has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers with Smart Humidity Controller and Honeycomb Cooling Pads, under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra-cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.

The Company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. The company has recently launched its new range of Air Purifiers, comprising of 3 SKUs.

Through its new Home Appliances brand, Voltas Beko, the company has launched 99 SKUs of Refrigerators including the recently launched Direct Cool refrigerator, which have witnessed a huge traction throughout the country. Voltas Beko launched 13 SKUs of Front Load Washing Machines with Stain Expert Technology, 10 SKUs of Top Load Washing Machines with Dual Power Rain feature and 9 SKUs of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, with Double Waterfall feature. The brand also launched 3 SKUs of Dishwashers, which has witnessed huge success recently; and 7 SKUs of Microwaves.