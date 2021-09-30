Vistara named ‘Best Airline in India & Southern Asia’ at 2021 World Airline Awards by Skytrax

Delhi : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, won two prestigious awards – Best Airline in India & Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff in India & Southern Asia, at the 2021 World Airline Awards. Additionally, Vistara also won the award for ‘Best Cabin Crew in India & Southern Asia’, besides getting ranked the highest in India for Cabin Cleanliness.

Vistara was voted for by global air travellers based on their experiences, elevating the airline to the 28th position amongst 350 global airlines (up from 69th in 2019 and 86th in 2018). The World Airline Awards are based on surveys of more than 13 million travellers for the period between September 2019 and July 2021.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said: “We are very delighted to have won these prestigious awards that recognise the consistent efforts by each and every team member towards offering a world-class travel experience to our customers. We would like to thank Skytrax for the recognitions and express gratitude to all our customers for placing their trust in us.”

Commenting on the Awards for Vistara, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “Vistara has achieved a remarkable success by winning these two major awards, demonstrating their leadership for the highest product and staff service standards. Vistara also jumped up the global ratings to be ranked at No 28 out of 350 airlines. We look ahead with optimism for 2022 that air travel may be restored to more normal times.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and Tripadvisor, and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of over six years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry.