Virtual Inauguration of 6 Food Processing Projects in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana

New Delhi : Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras virtually inaugurated 6 food processing projects in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana here today. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pawar also graced the occasion through video conferencing.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating Food Processing Week from 6 September 2021 to 12 September 2021, under which the Ministry is organizing various programmes as a part ofthe Government of India’s’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The total cost of projects inaugurated today is about Rs. 76.76 crores, and the Ministry has given a grant of Rs. 24.19 crores for these projects. These projects will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 2500 people and benefit about 6800 farmers in the surrounding areas.

In addition, 5 food processing units have been sanctioned by the Ministry in Agro Processing Cluster set up by M/s Sahyadri Farmers Producers Company with total project cost of Rs. 49.89 Cr. involving grants-in-aid of Rs. 20.21 Crore and so far grants-in-aid of Rs. 14.57 Crore has been released to these units. These 5 units will leverage private investment of Rs. 29.68 Cr. and provide direct and indirect employment to about 8375 people and benefit about 12500 farmers in the surrounding areas.

In his address, Pashupati Kumar Paras said that this entire week is being devoted to the food processing industry and there are several other activities aligned for the next four days. We are inaugurating six food processing projects and these projects will further elevate the food processing sector.

He added that these projects from Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana will give impetus to the development of the food processing sector and will leverage additional investment. These projects will benefit the people associated with the food processing sector. With this, farmers will get better prices for their agriproducts, and their income will also increase, and new employment opportunities will be created for youth looking for their future in this field.

The projects inaugurated are as follows-

Project Name District, State Scheme Project Cost

(in Rs. crores) Grant from the Ministry

(in Rs. crores) M/s Sahyadri Farmers Producers Company Nasik, Maharashtra APC Scheme 33.27 8.66 M/s Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultant Nasik, Maharashtra FTL 4.60 2.17 M/s Microtech Food Testing Laboratory Pune, Maharashtra FTL 1.54 0.77 M/s Numix Industries Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand CEFPPC 10.48 3.95 M/s Shell Mount Fresh Sonipat, Haryana Cold Chain Scheme 24.08 8.64 Bakery Pilot Plant Sonipat, Haryana (NIFTEM) BFL 2.79 —-

The success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme, Siba Baba Brahma Kumari Self Help Group, was also published today on the Ministry’s website in the ‘Atmanirbhar Enterprises’ series.

The Ministry also organized ‘One District One Product’ Webinar on Sesame Processing & Value Addition under the PMFME Scheme at Karauli, Rajasthan. Besides, Rs. 1.51 Cr. as Seed Capital has been transferred to Village Organization (VO)/ Cluster Level Federations (CLF) of SRLM for 457 SHG members in Punjab under the PMFME Scheme.