BJP stages road blockade demanding justice to late Dushmanta Das

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Paradip BJP unit on Thursday staged a road blockade at Mantripatana on Cuttack- Paradip state highway demanding compensation a sum of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the deceased kin following Dushmanta Das death case, the latter who attempted suicide slit his wrist and consumed poison in the vicinity of Odisha assembly later succumbed in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack undergoing treatment.

The Paradip saffron leader Sampad Swain and former MP Bibhuprasad Tarai led the agitation, later state BJP leaders Manmohan Samal, Surama Padhy, and Ramaranjan Baliarsingh accompanied them, castigated state government that due to inadequate medical treatment to late Dushmanta he lost mental balance and took extreme step committing suicide.

Moreover, BJP leaders expressed unhappiness over the conduct of police and district administration conducting hastily postmortem soon after Dushmanta death occurred in SCB Medical on Wednesday night and performing his last rites at Swarga Dwar in Puri on Thursday wee hours.

When the family members were waiting for Dushmanta’s body will touch the village on Thursday morning for conducting last rites, sad news reached the village that the body was shifted to Puri for cremation, so it has cast doubts, interestingly Kujanga BDO Amiya Kumar Panda on Wednesday night visited Badapala village and handed over a cheque amounting Rs 1 Lakh to deceased wife Elina Das, so the act of civil administration signals to hush up the matter and settle amicably and suppress the truth, rued BJP leader Sampad Swain.

Altogether BJP agitators demanded giving adequate compensation to the deceased family, a job for next of kin and proper enquire over the Dushmanta Das death case. Later Kujanga Tahasildar rushed to the agitation site held a discussion with the BJP leaders and assured the administration will consider over their demands and take needful, later the road blockade was lifted on Thursday evening. [Ends]

Related