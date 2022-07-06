VIJAY KUMAR JANJUA TAKES OVER AS 41ST PUNJAB CHIEF SECRETARY

According to the orders issued by the state government Janjua would also be the Principal Secretary Personnel and Vigilance in addition to his present assignment as Chief Secretary.

Notably, Mr. Janjua worked in various departments of Punjab including Rural Development, Industries, Labour, Animal Husbandry etc. He also served in Govt. of India for three years as Director Industries in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. During tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib district, Mr. Janjua developed a PRISM software with the help of NIC and introduced computerised registration of properties for the first time in Punjab.

The new Chief Secretary of the state VK Janjua assumed the charge of his office in the presence of outgoing Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari. On the occasion ACS to CM A. Venu Prasad besides senior civil officers Tejveer Singh, Hussan Lal, Ajoy Sharma, Rajat Agarwal, Abhinav Trikha, Sonali Giri, Sumeet Jarangal, Kumar Amit, Amrit Kaur Gill, Apneet Riyait, Girish Dayalan and Amit Talwar were also present.