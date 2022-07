New Delhi : In a big breaking, Indian Coast Guard rescues all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I. ICG vessels and ALH Dhruv were launched from Porbandar to carry out the rescue operations 93 nautical miles into the sea, informed ICG officials.

According to ICG officials, The rescued crew includes 20 Indians along with 1 Pakistani and 1 Sri Lankan national. The rescued persons are being brought to Porbandar port by the ICG vessels and choppers.