Vigilance Awareness concluded at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters

Ranchi: The ongoing weeklong observation of Vigilance Awareness concluded today at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters. On the occasion, a workshop on Preventive Vigilance for employees was conducted for the employees.

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Partha Mazumder,Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining) as Chief Guest.Shri Mazumder welcomed faculty of the workshop ,Shri Supriyo Bose.AGM(Vigilance) ,NTPC North Karanpura & Patratu with a book on ethical value by JRD Tata.

The workshop was attended by Head of the departments and employees which intended to create awareness for being vigilant during the pre and post award contract process during the award of the contract. The workshop was also focused on the Dos and Don’ts during performing official work and stress upon integrity & transparency.

Faculty Shri Bose shared that NTPC is focusing on four areas to promote integrity which is also the core value of the company. The four areas are E Governance, Systematic changes in procedures, technical innovation-based systems and digitization of processes.

Various competitions e.g Online Vigilance Workshop for employees of Coal Mining employees, Speech competition for employees, elocution & poster competition for children on theme “Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity” & Essay and slogan competition for the housewives was also organized to observe the vigilance awareness week.In addition to ,elocution ,quiz and speech competition were held in various schools and colleges including XISS,Ranchi.