Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu underscores the important role of rural economy in the growth of the country

New Delhi : The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today underlined the important role of rural economy in the progress of the country and said that it is inextricably linked with the well-being of the farmers.

Praising farmers for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other frontline warriors during the pandemic and ensuring a record food grain production in the country, he said the selfless service rendered by them is unforgettable.

Presenting awards to farmers, extension officials and journalists for their contribution to the field of agriculture at a function organised by Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham at Swarna Bharath Trust here, he said that recognizing and rewarding meritorious people is part of the Indian culture. It not only spurs the recipients of the awards to do better but also inspires others.

Describing agriculture as a ‘Yagna’, he lauded the Indian farmers for trying to adopt modern practices and for their remarkable achievement in feeding millions of people.

Naidu urged the farming community to bestow special attention on environmental protection. In this regard, he advised every farmer to accord importance to tree plantation and conservation of water.

He said that at a time when science and technology are driving the progress of the world, agriculture cannot lag behind and has to adopt modern scientific practices. It is not the sole responsibility of the government to make agriculture profitable. Every stakeholder must come forward to enable the farmer to reap the benefits of modernization.

The Vice President also urged educated youth to develop an interest in agriculture and provide technical help to farmers.

He also appealed to the private sector to come forward and invest in modernizing agriculture. Stressing the need for a wider debate on modernization of agriculture, he said that scientists, policymakers and media should take the lead in this matter.

On this occasion, the Vice President also released books relating to agriculture. Earlier, he went around an exhibition of modern agricultural implements.

The Vice President lauded Yadlapati Venkateswara Rao for not only bringing out Rythu Nestham monthly magazine to educate the farmers for the last 17 years, but also for instituting awards.