National Seminar on Start Ups in Ayush Sector – Scope and Opportunities and Ayurveda Food Expo organized at All India Institute of Ayurveda

New Delhi : In the series of celebrations of 6th Ayurveda Day on the theme ‘Ayurveda for Poshan, a national seminar and Ayurveda Food Expo was organized on 30th Oct 2021, at All India Institute of Ayurveda campus, New Delhi. Eminent speakers from Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), IITs, IIMs, NCISM, NIFTEM, Food Technologists, and Entrepreneurs shared their expertise in the workshop. Prominent dignitaries present were Dr. Manoj Nesari, Ayush Advisor Government of India, Shri Pramod Kr Pathak – Special Secretary Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Anil Wali, Managing Director, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, and Prof Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director AIIA.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor Ministry of Ayush in his keynote address said “Efforts have to be made to convert challenges into opportunities. The culture of Start Ups can be made possible in Ayush sector by following a model of sustainability. The National Health Policy Under the Government of India emphasises on nutrition and with Poshan Ahaar Initiative of AIIA with active inputs and ideas on food start-ups will help in attaining this dream”.

Mr. Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush in his presidential address said that representatives from Ayurveda sector of every state in India have joined for the workshop and more than 400 Ayush institutes have joined the event virtually. AIIA has been a champion in bringing industry partners, academicians, policy think tanks together and the Ayurveda Food Expo will serve as a great example to showcase the kind of impetus that is needed in the Ayush sector. I am glad to know that the Food Start up Incubation centre will provide facility to nurture new innovative ideas, to develop it into start up, know how guidelines, mentee and mentor assignment. If ideas are approved by MSME, then initial funding upto 15 lakhs can be given.

In the second session speaking on the topic of ‘Role of Incubators in nurturing incubatees’, Dr. Anil Wali, Managing Director, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi said Facilitating a conducive ecosystem is the most important component of a start-up initiative and I am confident that with a plethora of experts available in their vicinity AIIA will be able to plan the set up effectively.

Ayurveda practioners doing remarkable work in the sector were also felicitated on the day. Other prominent speakers in the workshop were Dr. Prabodh Halde, Chairman of All India Food Processors’ Association, Shri Anand Rajkumar Chordia, Director (Technology and Innovation), Pravin Masalewale (Suhana), Dr. Vimal Pant, Associate Professor (Banking and Finance) at National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Indrani Mahto, Manager Invest India, Mr. Ashish Jain, CEO, Health Sector Skill Council, Prof Sujata Kadam, Dean MD Studies AIIA and Prof Mahesh Vyas, Dean PhD Studies AIIA, Prof PK Prajapati, Head – Dept. of Rasashastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana, AIIA.

Department of Swasthvritta of All India Institute of Ayurveda has also proposed a start-up “Mahabhaishajya” Pathyahar unit to be started for authentic and scientific nutritional requirements of patients for management of ailments as well as provision of Ayurveda Nutraceuticals for maintenance of health.