Union Minister Amit Shah launched Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and computerization of cooperative societies in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today

New Delhi :The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah launched the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana and computerization of cooperative societies in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. Many dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Uttarakhand and many youths were martyred while making the demand for creation of Uttarakhand. Our party was also in support of demand of the youths of Uttarakhand at that time. Shah said during his last visit to the state, that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Uttarakhand and Modi will develop it, and there will be all round development of the state.