Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Janmashtami

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has wished the people on the eve of Janmashtami. Following is the full text of his message –

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is of great spiritual significance for the devout. It reaffirms our faith in the victory of ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) over ‘Adharma’ (evil).

Shri Krishna is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness (Ananda). His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.

May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.”