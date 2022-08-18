MCA is organising Swachhata Pakhawada from 16th to 31st August, 2022

New Delhi : As per the directions of Cabinet Secretariat and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Swachhata Pakhawada is being organized in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) from 16th to 31st August, 2022.

As part of the programme, Swachhata Pledge, was organised in the MCA. The pledge was administerd by Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Further as part of the Pakhawada, various activities shall be observed during this period in the Ministry, viz; Disposal of Depleted and unserviceable items including furniture, reviewing and disposal of old files and records, a webinar on Swachhata and an Essay Competition on Swachhata.

Various statutory authorities, attached offices of the Ministry including field offices under Director General of Corporate Affairs would also be undertaking various activities during this period.