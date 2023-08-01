Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends condolences for tragic accident in Shahapur, Maharashtra

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief for the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Shahapur, Maharashtra. The Vice-President also extended his prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.



In a Tweet, the Vice-President said;



“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic accident in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I extend my prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”



