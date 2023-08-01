Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Modernisation Plan for State Forensic Science Services Organization with an investment of Rs 150 Crores

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to strengthen criminal justice system in #Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik approved ₹150.05 Cr for the ‘Modernisation of Forensic Science Services Organisation, Odisha’ scheme. It will be implemented in a period of 5 years starting 2023-24 to 2027-28.

As part of #5T model, the scheme has specific objectives that include expeditious disposal of cases, strengthening of forensic labs in the state, at regional & district levels, improvement of scientific probe, use of modern tech & strengthening of prosecution to enhance conviction rate.

The total amount has various components for expenditure including ₹20 Cr for new Regional Forensic Laboratory building at #Baleswar and #Sambalpur, ₹125.25 Cr for equipment and ₹3.50 Cr for mobile forensic vans and other expenditure.