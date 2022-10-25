Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for developing spiritual mindset in the society; says ‘life is incomplete without spirituality’

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need for developing spiritual mindset among individuals, families and society as a whole to root out impropriety, immoral conduct and negativity from the nation. Opining that “life is incomplete without spirituality,” Shri Dhankhar said that the technological transformation currently underway across the world will have a better impact on people’s lives if it is infused with spirituality.

The Vice President made these remarks while addressing the 85th Anniversary of Brahma Kumaris and Deepawali Celebrations on the theme ‘सशक्त, समृद्ध और स्वर्णिम भारत की ओर’ (Towards a Strong, Prosperous and Golden India) at Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters, Mount Abu in Rajasthan today.

On this occasion, Shri Dhankhar termed spirituality as an essential part of our education that “makes a person a complete person,” and lauded Brahma Kumaris for promoting spirituality and Dharma (righteousness) across the world. Praising the New Education Policy – 2020 for laying emphasis on Indian civilizational values, he observed that “the right education, right thinking and the right knowledge can only make us powerful as a nation”.

Describing Brahma Kumaris as an epicentre of Indian cultural values, Shri Dhankhar said that “the noble thoughts of world welfare & world happiness emanate from here.” He also praised Brahma Kumaris for planting over two million saplings to combat climate change and called it ‘an organisation of unparalleled dimensions that exemplifies the virtues of not only humanity but entire living beings on the planet.’

Mentioning a series of affirmative steps and farsighted initiatives in recent years, the Vice President said that India is on the move like never before and urged the media to highlight and “celebrate the rise of India”.

Referring to the role of Rajya Sabha as the ‘House of Elders’, Shri Dhankhar said that our constitution makers had envisioned that Rajya Sabha, with its conduct and farsightedness, will provide a new direction to the country. He also urged the parliamentarians to set examples for the common public through exemplary personal and collective conduct worthy of emulation by others.

After his program at Brahma Kumaris, the Vice President along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar also visited and prayed at Dilwara temples and Nath Dwara temples in Rajasthan.

Shri Sukhram Bishnoi MoS for Forest & Environment, Government of Rajasthan, Rajyogini BK Jayan Behn Addl. Chief of Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogi BK Brij Mohan Addl. Secretary General Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogini Dr BK Munni Behn, Joint Chief of Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogi Dr BK Mruthyunjaya, Executive Secretary Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogi BK Karuna, Chief of Multimedia Brahma Kumaris and other attended the event.