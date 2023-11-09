Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar applauds the addition of Traditional Sports in National Games, 2023

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today commended the increase in the number of sports in the current edition of the National Games. He particularly underlined that the introduction of traditional sports has led to a resurgence of Indian culture. Expressing optimism, he envisioned these traditional games earning well-deserved recognition on the Olympic stage.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 37th edition of National Games, the Vice-President reflected on a paradigm shift in parental approach towards sports. “Gone are the days of parental worry about children’s extensive involvement in sports. Sports have become most important avenue of expression of human genius”, he noted.

The Vice-President also recognized the role of national leadership which has been instrumental in guiding our athletes and contributing to India’s bid to host the Olympics in 2036. He also appreciated the ‘Khelo India’ initiative that has led to opening of stadiums in the villages. VP further asserted that “Only if India is Fit it can move ahead”.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of coaches in a sportspersons’ journey and referring to them as “Dhronacharyas”, the Vice-President highlighted the government’s proactive steps to ensure that our athletes receive coaching of the best quality.

Describing ‘Amrit Kaal’ as the ‘Gaurav Kaal’, the Vice-President highlighted the world’s astonishment at India’s space achievements. He specifically mentioned the historic moment when India became the first country to successfully land Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of Moon.

Shri Dhankhar highlighted India’s remarkable economic progress, noting that the country achieved the status of the fifth-largest global economy in 2022. He further expressed hope that India is on track to become the third-largest global economy by 2030.

Referring to the Mascot of National games-Moga, an Indian bison, the Vice-President said it represents the qualities of never retracing its steps, always going forward. He emphasized that these qualities are essential for “every sportsperson to learn”.

Acknowledging the significance of women empowerment, the Vice-President praised women for winning a significant chunk of the medals. He also commended the recent passing of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament, a milestone achieved 30 years after its conception.

The Vice-President appealed to the Industry and Private Sector to lend support to sportspersons, stating that their backing would “do the nation a great justice”.

During the event, the Vice-President also presented the medals to the meritorious sportspersons and facilitated the team officers and Goa administration for the successful organization of National Games – 2023.

Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Ports, Shri P.S Sreedharan Pillai, Hon’ble Governor of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. P.T. Usha, Member of Parliament and President – Indian Olympic Association, Shri Govind Gaude, Hon’ble Minister of Sports, Government of Goa and other dignitaries attended the event.