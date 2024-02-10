OdishaTop News

Veteran BJD Leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo Passes Away at 87

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

Bhubaneswar: V Sugnana Kumari Deo, a stalwart leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a 10-time Odisha MLA, breathed her last at the age of 87 at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. Her demise occurred while she was undergoing treatment.

Deo, who had dedicated decades to public service and political leadership, passed away at approximately 1 am, as confirmed by officials. Her demise comes following a visit by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior party members who had paid their respects at the hospital on Friday night.

Throughout her illustrious political career, V Sugnana Kumari Deo made significant contributions to the development and progress of Odisha. Her leadership, dedication, and commitment to the welfare of the people have left an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape.

As news of her passing spreads, tributes pour in from across the political spectrum, honoring her legacy and mourning her loss. The BJD, in particular, mourns the loss of one of its most esteemed leaders, acknowledging her immense contributions to the party and the state.

The passing of V Sugnana Kumari Deo leaves a void in Odisha’s political arena, but her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike.

