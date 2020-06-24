Vedanta’s Nand Ghar project rolls out digital e-learning modules for children in villages of Odisha, UP and Rajasthan

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited’s, flagship project “Nand Ghar” has rolled out e-learning modules for home-schooling through WhatsApp groups across villages of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

The e-learning modules consists of stories, games, rhymes, home based activities, moral science lessons and more for children below six years of age. In Odisha, a WhatsApp group was formed to connect parents of the children studying in 25 Nand Ghars of Kalahandi district for sharing the Arunima e-learning curriculum. Till date, 50 families are connected through this initiative and are regularly supplied with the e-content so that parents can educate children by showing videos.

Vedanta has also initiated IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) for the beneficiaries without having smart phones. Once developed, this will be shared with families which have feature phones. 374 families have been identified to avail this facility.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman – Vedanta Resources, said, “The spread of Covid-19 pandemic leading to closure of schools and colleges has affected billions of children and youth worldwide. The higher income families have access to technology and internet, however it is the lower income families that are bearing the brunt of the unprecedented pandemic. With the Anganwadi centres closed at this point, the need for uninterrupted education of children remains our priority. Thus, with an objective that no child is bereft of education, Nand Ghar has launched its e-learning modules through mobile phones reaching all Nand Ghar villages. This is a step on our part to bridge the gap and make sure that digital self-learning becomes an unlimited resource to all.”

At a juncture of a changing era, this initiative has proved to be a game changer. It has opened a window of possibility, where-in Education is being made available and accessible to every child of around thousands of villages in India.

Complimenting Vedanta on this initiative, Anganwadi worker Sujata Dora of Golangbandh Nand Ghar said, “Amidst the pandemic, with curtailed classroom education, e-learning has come to the forefront across the world. I’m delighted that Vedanta Lanjigarh has developed the e-learning project for the children for self-study and help them in education through Nand Ghar. From creation of e-learning content to on ground delivery, Vedanta’s contribution in this initiative is highly appreciable.” Sujata’s son is also availing the facility of e-learning being provided by Vedanta.

Vedanta project Nand Ghar has already constructed more than 1300 Nand Ghars across 7 states in India. The Nand Ghars are equipped with televisions for e-learning, solar panels for reliable power, safe drinking water, clean toilets and have emerged as an ideal model for replication in other parts of the country. The project aims to transform lives of 8.5 crore children through 14 lakh anganwadis across the country.

The core services provided at Nand Ghars are pre-school education to children (3-6 years) through e-learning, BaLA designs and smart kits, nutrition through pre-packed hot cooked meals to children, pregnant and lactating women, healthcare through Mobile Health Van and support to Community Health Centre, women empowerment through skill, credit linkage and entrepreneurship development.

