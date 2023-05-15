Vedanta Lanjigarh contributes to nearly 80% drop in malarial cases across 64 villages in Kalahandi and Rayagada

Lanjigarh ;Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina,has undertaken extensive efforts to boost community awareness towards preventing and mitigating incidences of malaria in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. On World Malaria Day recently, the company organised awareness drivesacross 13 villages in the vicinity of its operations, led by medical experts from the Vedanta Hospital in Lanjigarh.

The awareness session included a live demonstration on how to properly use a mosquito net, and insights into identifying common locations of mosquito breeding. The sessions also stressed upon theimportance of keeping the neighbourhood clean, and free of stagnant water and waste. Durable insecticidal nets were also distributed to community members as part of the awareness sessions.

Vedanta Lanjigarh’s mission to eradicate malaria commenced in the year 2010, when malarial cases were drasticallyhigh in the region, impacting mortality ratesamongboth adults and infants. Recognising the need for urgently creating access to quality medical care, the company started organising regular health camps and awareness sessions for community members, anddeployed Mobile Health Units (MHUs)to ensure medical coverage in far-flung areas. It also set up the Vedanta Hospital at Lanjigarh in 2010, which today caters to the healthcare needs of over 60,000 people each year. Together, these efforts have led to a 79% decrease in malarial cases in the region, with only 251 cases recorded in FY23.

Highlighting the aim of the malaria eradication project, Mr GG Pal, Dy. CEO -Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Ensuring the total health of the community has always been a top priority for Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh. Good health lays a strong foundation for long-termprogress,and this has led us to develop comprehensive healthcare services for our community. Our teams, which include medical experts, employee volunteers and SHG partners, aremaking consistent efforts to make Kalahandi and Rayagada completelymalaria-free within the near future.”

Sharing the project’s impactoncommunity members, Sanjeev Naik, Vice Chairman, Lanjigarh Block,said, “Previously, it was difficult for us to access proper healthcare due to our remote locations, forcing us to travel long distances. Vedanta has provided us a hospital with very good facilities and free treatment. The Mobile Health Unit also continuously makes visits to our villages and helps us keep proper track of our health. This is backed by regular awareness sessions that allows us to preserve the vastly improved health that we now enjoy.”

TheVedanta Hospital in Lanjigarh is a 20-bedded facility which provides free treatment to community members, employees and business partners, and is the most well-equipped medical facility within a radius of 60 kms. ItsMHU team visits over 60 villages monthly to ensure the wellbeing of community members in the plant’s periphery. Together with other interventions in education, livelihood, grassroots sports, art & culture, with a focus on women and child development, Vedanta Lanjigarh is driving holistic development across rural Odisha.

