Vedanta joins World Economic Forum’s 1 Trillion Tree Movement

New Delhi : In a major step towards sustainability, Vedanta, a global

diversified natural resources company, partnered with the World Economic Forum by joining

1t.org – the one Trillion Tree platform. As part of this movement, Vedanta pledges to grow 7

million trees for creating a resilient environment. The company is one of the first in South East

Asia to be a part of this noble initiative. Vedanta’s pledge comes in the run up to the COP 27

summit to be held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from 8th Nov to 16th Nov 2022.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta said,

“We are thrilled to join hands with the World Economic Forum for their 1 trillion trees movement.

Our pledge of growing 7 million trees will be instrumental in fulfilling our ESG goals of combatting

climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions. It is a great platform to safeguard and

restore the ecosystem and to further our commitment towards building a sustainable future.”

Vedanta’s Biodiversity policy and management standards ensure that they conserve and enhance

the biodiversity while working to protect the natural ecosystem in their areas of operations. For

this, the company has collaborated with various partners and indigenous people to develop

integrated land use, habitat conservation, and restoration strategies and to implement the

biodiversity mitigation hierarchy.

Mr. Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta Limited shares, “Protecting our ecosystem is at the core

of Vedanta’s business ethos. The 1t.org pledge marks a significant step towards our vision of

transforming the planet. Through reforestation, agroforestry, and mangrove restoration, we will

be furthering our environmental conservation efforts. With our renewed focus on ESG, Vedanta

has significantly moved up in the S&P Global Sustainability Rankings (erstwhile DJSI) with a strong

14-point improvement in its sustainability score this year.”

Sustainability has been part of Vedanta’s core ethos and decision making with transformation for

a sustainable future at the center of its business activities. This initiative is in line with the

company philosophy as it is an emphasis on development for preserving and reestablishing the

vital ecosystem services and biodiversity on which communities and economies depend on.

Additionally, it would enable the firm in achieving its ESG goals and climate change mission.

World Economic Forum’s 1 Trillion Tree (1t.org) movement aims to conserve, restore and grow

one trillion trees worldwide. It seeks to repopulate the world’s trees and combat climate

change as a nature-based solution. The campaign is part of the WEF’s efforts to accelerate

nature-based solutions and was set up to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

2021-2030. This Corporate Alliance welcomes companies that are ready to play a leadership role

in the space of forest conservation and restoration.