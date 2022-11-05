Vedanta ranks among top 10 global metals and mining companies in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022

New Delhi : Vedanta Ltd, a global diversified natural resources company,

has secured a coveted spot among the top 10 global metal and mining companies by ranking1

6th out of 216 companies globally (98th percentile) and 2nd in Asia Pacific by S&P Global Corporate

Sustainability Assessment 2022, formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability Index – DJSI.

Vedanta has moved up to the position with a strong 14-point improvement in the sustainability

score, from 62 to 76.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta

Limited said, “The upgrade in Vedanta’s performance in the DJSI ranking is reflective of the efforts

we are making to truly transform the way we do business and integrate sustainability. With

focused action plans on decarbonization, water positivity, workplace safety, community welfare

and workforce diversity, we are embarking on a transformative journey to emerge as industry

leaders in ESG.”

Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to

safeguard the environment and communities. The company is putting a comprehensive

framework together to become leaders in ESG, thus reflecting their efforts through this ranking.

Vedanta’s performance improved in all three dimensions of E, S and G. The sectional scores were:

Environment: 83 (+15 from last year); Social: 74 (+18 from last year) and Governance: 72 (+11

from last year).

Vedanta’s approach to sustainability spans across critical domains such as Energy and Climate

Change Management, Water Management, Biodiversity Management, Air Quality and Emissions

control, Health & Safety, Social Impact and Governance, etc. The company’s Sustainable

Development Reports and TCFD reports encapsulate their sustainability performance year on

year.

With more than two decades of experience in ESG rating, DJSI is one of the oldest, trusted and

referred ratings. DJSI assessed 216 global metal and mining companies on 120+ indicators across

Environment, Social and Governance parameters on public and non-public information.