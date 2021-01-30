Vedanta BALCO recognizes its next generation of young leaders through its V-Reach program

Balconagar: Vedanta has launched a unique programme called V-Reach that identifies and grooms future leaders from amongst its employee base to foster the next generation of leaders who will propel the company into its next growth trajectory.The programme is anchored by Vedanta’s Vice-Chairman, Mr. Navin Agarwal in line with Vedanta’s strong focus on its people and their growth.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Dy. Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Aluminium Business on his visit to BALCO recognized and motivated BALCO’sV-Reach leaders.He congratulated the young leaders and encouraged them to lead the organisation’s transformational growth on key drivers such as safety, health, environment, business excellence, quality and innovation with their disruptive thinking and ideas. Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director, BALCO, along with several BALCO officials were present at the program.

The Vedanta Group has initiated this flagship leadership program ‘V-Reach’, as an industry-leading people practice aimed at identifying, recognizing, and elevating the top talent from the 5000+ employee population, who joined Vedanta as graduates and are the backbone of the business. This one-of-a-kind global best people practice is being well appreciated and commended by external stakeholders in the industry and business partners.

Speaking on the future opportunities being provided by Vedanta, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Deputy CEO- Aluminium Business, said “In line withVedanta Group’s core philosophy of developing ‘Leadership from Within’, the V-Reach Programme is a great launching pad for our high potential talent, giving them opportunities for accelerated career growth. At BALCO, we have identified a strong pipeline of such future leaders. I’m confident that they will leverage their talent and skills to contribute significantly towards further strengthening our business. With our passionate new-age leaders, Vedanta will achieve significant momentum and will continue to deliver exceptionally in critical areas of operational and business excellence.”

Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director, BALCO praised the selected employees and said that the Vedanta Group believes in empowering meritorious young leaders. Mr. Pati said, “The young employees being groomed under V-Reach will have leadership opportunities with significant responsibilities in the future. We encourage them to keep up theirhigh performance standards and continue to keep trying innovative ways of working. The Vedanta management will support, mentor and enable them every step of the way.”

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) is India’s iconic aluminium producer. It is owned 49% by the Government of India and 51% by Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is the world’s 6th largest diversified natural resources company and the largest producer of aluminium in India. BALCO operates a 0.57 million tonne per annum (MTPA)aluminium smelter in Korba, Chhattisgarh. It is also a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelter and power plants, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.