Odisha reports 108 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally surges to 3,34,958

Bhubaneswar: 108 fresh COVID19 cases detected in last 24 hours; 63 are quarantine cases & 45 local contact cases . Tally surges to 3,34,958.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Jagatsinghpur: 4

8. Jajpur: 7

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 4

14. Mayurbhanj: 2

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 8

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 3

19. Sambalpur: 10

20. Sundargarh: 12

21. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 157

Cumulative tested: 7685776

Positive: 334958

Recovered: 331824

Active cases: 1175