Odisha reports 108 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally surges to 3,34,958

Bhubaneswar: 108 fresh COVID19 cases detected in last 24 hours; 63 are quarantine cases & 45 local contact cases . Tally surges to 3,34,958.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Cuttack: 9
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Gajapati: 3
7. Jagatsinghpur: 4
8. Jajpur: 7
9. Jharsuguda: 4
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 4
14. Mayurbhanj: 2
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Nuapada: 8
17. Puri: 7
18. Rayagada: 3
19. Sambalpur: 10
20. Sundargarh: 12
21. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 157
Cumulative tested: 7685776
Positive: 334958
Recovered: 331824
Active cases: 1175