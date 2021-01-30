PM Narendra Modi addresses All-Party Meeting on Budget Session of Parliament

Govt’s stand on farm laws is the same as it was on 22nd January, and the proposal given by the Agriculture Minister still stands: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the All-Party Meeting on Budget Session of Parliament on 30th January, 2021.

Prime Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi and said that we must strive towards fulfilling his dreams. He also condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in USA this morning, saying that such an atmosphere of hate is not welcome for our planet.

Prime Minister assured that the government is approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind. He said that the government’s stand is the same as it was on 22nd January, and the proposal given by the Agriculture Minister still stands. He reiterated that the Agriculture Minister is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks.

On references made by the leaders on the unfortunate incident on 26th January, Prime Minister said that the law will take its own course.

Prime Minister said that the government is open to detailed discussion on issues raised by the leaders in the meeting. He reaffirmed the importance of smooth functioning of Parliament and comprehensive debates on the Floor of the House. He added that frequent disruptions mean smaller parties suffer as they can’t express themselves adequately. He said that it is for the bigger parties to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly, there are no disruptions and thus, the smaller parties are able to voice their views in Parliament.

Prime Minister highlighted the role India can play to further global good in many sectors. He referred to the skills and prowess of our people, which can be a force multiplier for global prosperity.